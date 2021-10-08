East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson County jailer accused of violating inmate’s civil rights

Timothy Grosskopf (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Henderson County, Texas (KLTV) - After an investigation into allegations of civil rights violations, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an HCSO jailer Friday morning.

According to a press release, Timothy Martin Grosskopf, 42, of Mineola, turned himself in Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with official oppression.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that Grosskopf violated an inmate’s civil rights while he was at work.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse would not elaborate on what Grosskopf is accused of doing. He said he was unable to comment because the incident is still under investigation.

“Immediately after learning of the incident, we suspended Grosskopf, conducted an investigation, and determined a crime had been committed,” Hillhouse said. “The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as needed.”

