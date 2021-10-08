East Texas roofing company donates roof to veteran’s organization

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cover 3 Roofing donated a free roof to American Legion Veteran’s Organization over the weekend.

“What we’re trying to do is revive this post and get it back on its feet,” American Legion 842 charter hub muster and finance officer Eddie Ards said. “It’s a blessing.”

Owner Shane Day said he served in the army for four years and is a current American legion member, proud to give back to his charter. Day said his late father is also a veteran. “A lot of my friends are a part of this American Legion,” Day said. “So we’re starting here and we plan on helping out every year in the community.”

Cover 3 said they plan to make this a tradition and donate to someone or an organization every year.

