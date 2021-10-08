East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas roofing company donates roof to veteran’s organization

Cover 3 Roofing donates roof to American Legion
Cover 3 Roofing donates roof to American Legion(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cover 3 Roofing donated a free roof to American Legion Veteran’s Organization over the weekend.

“What we’re trying to do is revive this post and get it back on its feet,” American Legion 842 charter hub muster and finance officer Eddie Ards said. “It’s a blessing.”

Owner Shane Day said he served in the army for four years and is a current American legion member, proud to give back to his charter. Day said his late father is also a veteran. “A lot of my friends are a part of this American Legion,” Day said. “So we’re starting here and we plan on helping out every year in the community.”

Cover 3 said they plan to make this a tradition and donate to someone or an organization every year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Davis Trial Day 12
William Davis Trial Day 12
Lindale Student Life Skills Program
Lindale Student Starts Life Skills Program
Rusk Prescription Drop Off
Rusk Prescription Drop Off
Honoring Spring Hill Band Director
Honoring Spring Hill Band Director
Source: Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County Facebook page
Upcoming Alzheimer’s Alliance Butterfly Luncheon to feature Joan Lunden