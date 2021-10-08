East Texas Now Business Break
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton discuss child vaccine approval, appropriate dosage, more

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an epidemiologist, and Dr. Theresa Patton an OB/GYN joined East Texas Now answering viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Ed and Dr. Patton were enthusiastic about hopes that the FDA emergency approval would happen before Halloween. Dr. Ed explained the child dose is equivalent to 1/3 dose given to adults.

The doctors also discussed mixing different vaccines such as a Moderna vaccine with a Pfizer booster.

Dr. Ed said the number of cases are going down but the number of deaths are not. He said that is related to people coming into the hospital earlier in the pandemic surge but did not recover and remain on ventilators, or have secondary infections.

Dr. Ed explained why he is not a fan of home COVID-19 tests, and added there is no test for asymptomatic cases.

