Democratic candidate visits East Texas in attempt to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

10-8-21 6PM News Part 3
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Mike Collier was in East Texas on Friday.

This week, Collier officially launched a second try to unseat Dan Patrick as lieutenant governor. Collier made stops in Carthage, Longview and Tyler today. While in the Rose City, he stopped by Tyler Pipe where he told us why he thinks he can beat Patrick.

“This is a rematch. I ran against Dan Patrick last time in 2018 and we came very close. We came within 4.8 percentage points. That’s as close as a challenger has come on the Democratic side since the 90s,” Collier said. “I don’t think that that he is being responsive to Texans to their needs. I don’t think he comes to East Texas. He certainly doesn’t come out here and talk about jobs or didn’t talk about fixing the grid or public education.”

Collier said he learned the importance of never taking a voter for granted.

“And so I learned when you go out and talk to Texans. Don’t take anybody for granted, earn their trust, earn their vote, and talk about issues that matter to them. Kitchen table issues, the response is very strong,” he said.

No Democrat has won state office in Texas since 1994. Collier is set to visit Nacogdoches Saturday morning where he’ll be at the Eugenia Sterne Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

