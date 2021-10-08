Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease on Thursday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Deep East Texas decreased by nearly 20 on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 91 people were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday in Trauma Service Area H, which serves the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. That’s a decrease of 18 from the day before.

Additionally, Texas DSHS reported that 19 ICU beds were open in Area H, up 11 from the day before.

