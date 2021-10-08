COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 23 in area including Smith, Gregg counties
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations across East Texas keep falling to levels not seen since early August.
Four hundred twenty-four people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties.
Thursday’s count was down 23 patients from the day before.
Twenty-one ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, up seven from the day before.
