COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 23 in area including Smith, Gregg counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations across East Texas keep falling to levels not seen since early August.

Four hundred twenty-four people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties.

Thursday’s count was down 23 patients from the day before.

Twenty-one ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, up seven from the day before.

