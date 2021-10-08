Coronado student athletes invite special needs students to Homecoming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, student athletes at Coronado High School gave carnations and mums to students with special needs, a way of inviting them to Friday night’s homecoming football game.

“Seeing all the joy in their faces, spreading that love. This is a happy week, a fun week, everybody’s spirits are high and we try to spread that around the school,” said Coronado senior Trevor Stephens.

More than seven years ago, Coronado High School alum, Noah Sifrit, started this tradition by asking one girl with special needs to homecoming. His father, Bruce, says it has grown and is now aimed at including all students with special needs.

“My wife went to the nth degree and got gift cards, and baskets, and flowers, and we decided to do it for the entire girl population. It just went on from there to include the boys and we have done this every year except for last year.”

Noah says coming back to Coronado and seeing the tradition continuing means the world.

“It’s awesome to come back to Lubbock five years later and see that this tradition is still going on. It means the world to me, and these students deserve it. For these student athletes to continue the legacy and the tradition, that just means a lot.”

One football player, Antonio Malone, says he hopes to make three touchdowns at Friday’s game to honor the student he gave his carnation to.

“I asked her, ‘what’s your favorite number?’ And she told me three. So tomorrow I am going to try my hardest to get her three touchdowns.”

Several students say getting to do this helps everyone get involved with one another and Coronado pride.

“Coronado is a great school and getting to do this just really helps exaggerate how great Coronado is,” Coronado senior Katie Ferriera said.

