East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (Gray News) – A pair of best friends became instant millionaires after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple of lottery tickets when they stopped at a QuickTrip in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work last week.

Close bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets and took them back to the van, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second proved to be worth every penny. It turned out to be a top prize winner of $3 million.

“I saw those black, bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.

“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.

The friends both plan to use their winnings to each build a home, save and invest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Latest News

FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
8 indicted in alleged East Texas drug ring, one suspect on the run
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking