East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Beefy Tex-Mex skillet by Mama Steph

This supper idea has it all: Beef, spices, cheese, rice....and it can come together in under 15...
This supper idea has it all: Beef, spices, cheese, rice....and it can come together in under 15 minutes!(East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This supper idea has it all: Beef, spices, cheese, rice....and it can come together in under 15 minutes!

Beefy Tex-Mex skillet by Mama Steph

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound of ground beef (or turkey, if you prefer)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced, or 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 onion, diced, or a tablespoon of onion powder
  • 2 packages Ben’s pre-cooked basmati rice (in the orange envelope)
  • 1 (10-ounce can) Ro*Tel® Mild Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies
  • 10 ounce package corn kernels, frozen
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded Fiesta blend cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • Tortilla chips and sour cream for topping, or other things you’d like to add.

Method:

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, brown the meat and onion together. Then add the Rotel, corn and rice, stirring well. Add the spices and roasted red peppers, and stir.

When thoroughly heated through, add the cheese and stir in.

Serve in individual bowls and top with more cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, etc.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Latest News

This soup is a simple, 5-ingredient (not including spices) flavor fest, and it’s fun and easy...
5-ingredient taco soup by Mama Steph
Easy taco soup by Mama Steph
Halloween Peeps are back!
Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds