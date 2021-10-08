8 indicted in alleged East Texas drug ring, one suspect on the run

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Aug. 26 a Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments for eight people accused of involvement in an alleged drug ring, and one suspect is on the run.

According to DPS, over the last year, DPS special agents investigated suspects in an organized prescription drug ring targeting Smith, Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Wood and Upshur counties. This drug ring had been operating statewide out of Dallas with ties in Louisiana and Florida.

DPS special agents discovered more than 300 gallons of fraudulently obtained product, with at least seven doctors’ prescription registration numbers being compromised.

DPS special agents say Jordan Rose, 28, directed the operation of the ring, using food, housing, clothing, phones and drugs to control more than 40 people recruited by the other seven suspects who were also indicted.

Rose posted bond in Smith County and was taken to Tarrant County, where he was arraigned and released. Rose has outstanding warrants in Bexar County, Louisiana and Florida with bonds totaling more than $3 million.

Rose is now a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DPS Special Agent Richard Brown at (903) 939-6143.

On June 15, 2020, Lindale Police arrested Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, after being called to a local pharmacy on the suspicion that Granados was attempting to use a forged prescription to obtain Promethazine with codeine, a schedule V controlled narcotic. During the investigation, officers found Granados to be in possession of a forged driver license, leading officers to request assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents .

Eight suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, each carrying a bond amount of $500,000.

• Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, TX

• Michael Conner, 27, of Dallas, TX

• Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, TX

• Alexander Williamson, 38, of Baltimore, MD

• Teresa Williamson, 34, of Staunton, VA

• Julian Edwards Robinson, III, 23, of Longview, WA

• Armesha Jackson, 38, of Mesquite, TX

• Elisha Hutchinson, 22, of Schertz, TX

