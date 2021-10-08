2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.
Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.
Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.
Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.
