2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.

Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.

Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

