East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Texas Workforce Commissioner says there are jobs for unemployed East Texans

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Aaron Demerson was the keynote speaker at the Henderson Economic Development Business Appreciation Luncheon today. Here’s what he had to say about jobs in ETX.

Demerson was appointed by Governor Abbott to serve as an advocate for over 587, 000 Texas employers and 2.6 million small businesses.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,148 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Aaron Demerson was the keynote speaker at the Henderson Economic Development Business...
WEBXTRA: Texas Workforce Commissioner speaks in Henderson
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Anita Hill
WATCH: Anita Hill discusses new book focused on ending gender violence