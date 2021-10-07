East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: New virtual activity giving East Texas students realistic look at the military

By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from the Tyler Independent School District are getting the opportunity to participate in a U.S. Army aviation simulation at the Career and Technology Center.

The virtual flight activity is open to all CTC students.

Representatives will be on hand to share information and speak with students about all branches of them military.

KLTV 7′s Erin Wides checked it out.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

TJC Apache Baseball
TJC baseball moved to be Division I team in NJCAA
Robert Smith Freeman
Missing Longview man found safe
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments say former Grapeland police chief intimidated potential witness, lied about taxes