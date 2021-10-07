East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Anita Hill discusses new book focused on ending gender violence

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/KTRE) - Legal scholar Anita Hill has written a new book about ending gender bias and violence in our country, and she joined East Texas Now on Thursday to discuss why she chose to take on the topic.

Press Release:

From the woman who gave the landmark testimony against Clarence Thomas as a sexual menace, a new manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society; a combination of memoir, personal accounts, law, and social analysis, and a powerful call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors.

In 1991, Anita Hill began something that’s still unfinished work. The issues of gender violence, touching on sex, race, age, and power, are as urgent today as they were when she first testified. Believing is a story of America’s three decades long reckoning with gender violence, one that offers insights into its roots, and paths to creating dialogue and substantive change. It is a call to action that offers guidance based on what this brave, committed fighter has learned from a lifetime of advocacy and her search for solutions to a problem that is still tearing America apart.

We once thought gender-based violence - from casual harassment to rape and murder - was an individual problem that affected a few; we now know it’s cultural and endemic, and happens to our acquaintances, colleagues, friends, and family members, and it can be physical, emotional, and verbal. Women of color experience sexual harassment at higher rates than White women. Street harassment is ubiquitous and can escalate to violence. Transgender and nonbinary people are particularly vulnerable.

Anita Hill draws on her years as a teacher, legal scholar, and advocate, and on the experiences of the thousands of individuals who have told her their stories, to trace the pipeline of behavior that follows individuals from place to place: from home to school to work and back home. In measured, clear, blunt terms, she demonstrates the impact it has on every aspect of our lives, including our physical and mental well-being, housing stability, political participation, economy, and community safety, and how our descriptive language undermines progress toward solutions. And she is uncompromising in her demands that our laws and our leaders must address the issue concretely and immediately.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,148 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Aaron Demerson was the keynote speaker at the Henderson Economic Development Business...
WEBXTRA: Texas Workforce Commissioner says there are jobs for unemployed East Texans
Aaron Demerson was the keynote speaker at the Henderson Economic Development Business...
WEBXTRA: Texas Workforce Commissioner speaks in Henderson
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F