Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old

Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not seen him since mid-September.
Nate Greene has been reported missing from the Van Zandt County area. Family say they have not seen him since mid-September.(Courtesy photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who has not been seen in nearly a month.

Authorities say that Nate Greene, 18, moved to Wills Point from Illinois about two months ago to live with his grandparents. However, Greene was last seen on Sept. 17 and reported missing on Sept. 23. No family has had contact with Greene since Sept. 17.

Greene is described as a having blonde hair and blue eyes and may be driving a 2006 silver Ford Focus, license plate JYL8180, with the back driver’s side window busted out.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Green, please call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

