Tyler woman receives 10-year sentence for meth trafficking

Theresa Cecelia Soliz, 37, of Tyler
Theresa Cecelia Soliz, 37, of Tyler
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was sentenced to federal prison for 10 years after she was found to have almost a kilogram of methamphetamine discovered during a traffic stop near Canton.

Theresa Cecelia Soliz, 37, pleaded guilty on March 4, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today.

According to information presented in court, Soliz was arrested in December 2019 following a traffic stop near Canton, during which she was found to be in possession of almost a kilogram of methamphetamine along with various pills, THC oil, and heroin.

Soliz admitted to obtaining the methamphetamine from a supplier in Dallas, and that she intended to return to Tyler and distribute it to her customers, who would then repackage and sell it to users.

Soliz and three others were indicted for federal drug trafficking violations on July 15, 2020. Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr, of Tyler, was sentenced to 140 months in prison on May 20, 2021; Ralph Paul Pressley, III, of Troup, was sentenced to 135 months in prison on April 23, 2021; and Tammy Lynn Dilbeck, of Troup, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on May 13, 2021.

