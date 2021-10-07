East Texas Now Business Break
TJC baseball moved to be Division I team in NJCAA

TJC Apache Baseball
TJC Apache Baseball(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College’s baseball team will now compete in a new division.

In a Thursday morning announcement, the school stated that effective immediately the TJC Apache baseball team will compete as a Division I member of the NJCAA. The Apaches have competed at the NJCAA Division III level since their 2003 season.

The move was approved by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the NJCAA Region XIV Conference Athletic Directors and Presidents. TJC will become part of the Region XIV regular season schedule and playoff structure effective in the spring of 2022.

“It’s an understatement to say that today is a big day for our baseball program,” said Head Coach Doug Wren in a statement.  “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead this program into this new era. Our program has been extremely blessed since making the move to Division III back in 2003 but we are extremely excited about the new opportunities ahead as we return to Division I status.  We look forward to continuing our standard of excellence as we change our destination from the Smokies to the Rockies.”

The team’s spring 2022 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

