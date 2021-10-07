MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Son of alleged Davis victim testifies on father’s surgery, death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:54 a.m. - The Defense questioned Dr. Krog about Lafferty’s comorbidities. Defense attorney Phillip Hayes says Lafferty had diabetes, was a former smoker, and a family history of coronary artery disease.

Krog said even so, Lafferty’s surgery was reported to have gone well.

Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

William George Davis.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

Steve Lafferty, the son of alleged Davis victim John Lafferty, took the stand Thursday.

Lafferty said his father had moved to Wood County and planned to work as a farmer. He said his dad had a heart attack and needed surgery. The surgery took place on Friday, June 16, 2017.

The family got a call early Saturday morning that something was wrong, there were complications. Lafferty died on June 25, 2017.

Dr. Benjamin Krog, an anesthesiologist at CHRISTUS, took the stand.

Krog said there was no signs of hypertension during Lafferty’s surgery, his blood pressure was in a safe range. Krog also said there was no sign of brain damage sustained during surgery.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.