LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say a 72-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Police were searching the area around Fourth Street and Loop 281 for Robert Smith Freeman after a tip they received.

They said Freeman was found elsewhere.

