Man accused of killing 8 won't face death penalty in Texas

Police in Texas found the bodies of six children and two adults after standoff with suspect...
Police in Texas found the bodies of six children and two adults after standoff with suspect David Conley at a Houston area home. (Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty for a man who fatally shot a family of six children and two parents at a Houston home.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 54-year-old David Conley was charged with capital murder in the shooting of his estranged ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at her family’s home in northwest Harris County.

All of the victims were shot in the head. Conley’s trial is being held this week at the Harris County Criminal Court.

He faces life without parole if convicted by a jury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

