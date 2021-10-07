East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo is planning a celebration for their giraffe Twiga’s birthday.

Twiga’s 30th birthday is significant since she is believed to be the oldest Masai species giraffe in North America. A giraffe’s life expectancy range extends to about 20 years on average, especially for females.

Senior keeper, Laura Patterson says the zoo is privileged to have had her for the last 10 years of her life.

Patterson says Twiga is becoming a picky eater in her senior years but explains that’s typical for older animals and the zoo caters to their princess’s palette.

Twiga’s birthday celebration was planned for last week but postponed due to bad weather. The public is invited to attend her celebration Saturday and view the birthday girl and the decorations outside her enclosure.

The Ellen Trout Zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle, Lufkin.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
WEBXTRA: More donations come in to fill Longview time capsule
More donations come in to fill Longview time capsule
WEBXTRA: More donations come in to fill Longview time capsule
WEBXTRA: More donations come in to fill Longview time capsule
TJC Apache Baseball
TJC baseball moved to be Division I team in NJCAA