Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand

Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin police officer shot a man in the hand after the man had shot two other people at an apartment Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

According to a press release, police were called to High Point Plaza Apartments, located in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive, at 1 p.m. There was a report of two gunshot victims and a man with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene to see the man attempt to shoot again and one of the officers fired at him, striking him in the hand, according to the report.

Three people, including the suspect, were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The complex is closed to non-residents and the Texas Rangers have responded to the scene, per policy.

