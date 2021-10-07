Lufkin, Hudson lead the way at 2021 Lufkin Coke Classic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After moving off campus last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lufkin Coke Classic was back at Lufkin High School Wednesday afternoon.

In the 5A/6A boys competition, Hudson’s Connor Graves finished first overall. Hudson, a 4A squad opted up to the larger school race. The hornets finished 5th as a team. Lufkin finished first as a team with 35 points and district rival Jacksonville was second with 70 points.

In the 5A/6A girls competition, Hallsville finished first as a team and had the overall top performer in Avery Perkins. Kayleigh Wagnon was the lone Hudson runner that opted up to the 5K course, compared to the 2-mile course that her 4A school competed on. Wagnon finished second and set a personal record for 5K races.

Wagnon’s team from Hudson was led by Cullen Merrell and finished in first for the 4A-1A race with 42 points. Splendora came in second with 70 points.

