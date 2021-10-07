East Texas Now Business Break
Grants to upgrade downtown Kilgore buildings available to owners

Building in downtown Kilgore
Building in downtown Kilgore
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Old buildings that aren’t being used in downtown Kilgore can once again have life to them.

Owners of buildings in downtown Kilgore may apply for grants of up to $40,000. The grants will be used to help the owners make the buildings ADA approved with restroom upgrades and fire protection requirements. One couple said they are using the money to build ADA compliant restrooms in a vacant building they will be turning into a bakery and bistro on one side and a full service violin shop on the other side.

“When they heard about the grant, they were excited because they weren’t sure how they were going to occupy the building. It’s been vacant for 30 years. The restroom in there that used to work, hasn’t worked in a lot of years,” said B.J. Owen, Director of Special Services for the City of Kilgore.

“It really helped push us to get things up to the codes that it really needs to be,” said Mitch Moehring.

“Where you would have to sacrifice on some of your equipment that you needed. But instead we have the grant we can use that money for that,” said Casey Moehring.

The grants are available through the downtown building improvement program.

If a downtown Kilgore building owner would like to apply for the grant, they can contact B.J. Owen at Kilgore City Hall.

