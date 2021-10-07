East Texas Now Business Break
Internet outage forces Lufkin ISD to cancel football stream this week

(Lufkin ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An ongoing issue with internet capabilities at Lufkin ISD has caused the district to cancel the streaming of Friday’s home football game against No. 2 College Station.

The district has been dealing with internet and network issues since a ransomware attack on September 25.

The district has streamed every home game since the start of the 2020 season.

