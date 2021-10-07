East Texas Now Business Break
Indictments say former Grapeland police chief intimidated potential witness, lied about taxes

Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens(Grapeland Police on FB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAPELAND, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV has obtained information regarding the indictments against former Grapeland police chief Kody Stephens.

The grand jury indictments, handed in July 2021, list two counts against Stephens. The first states that Stephens’ false entry in a governmental record involved his personal statement when he claimed he had never been delinquent on income or other tax payments when he was or had been delinquent on property and/or IRS tax payments.

The second states that Stephens intentionally intimidated a prospective witness by telling them that the statements made to an investigator were wrong.

Stephens, 34, was fired from his job as police chief on Sept. 17, the same day he was arrested.

In a letter to Stephens, Mayor Woody Mitchell detailed the reasons for his termination, effective the same day Stephens was arrested.

The mayor wrote that the city of Grapeland lost the trust and confidence in Stephens. A violation of a police department policy rule of felony tampering with a witness, as well as a felony charge of falsifying government documents, are cited as the first two reasons for termination. A misdemeanor charge of lying to an investigator was also noted.

