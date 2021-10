WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crews were called out to a fire on a golf course on Southwest Parkway around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.

It sparked at the putt-putt golf course outside Family Fun Zone.

By 2 p.m., crews had knocked out the fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire in the first place.

