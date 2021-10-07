East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Community leaves notes of encouragement at Marine Corps veteran’s future home

Corporal Ray Lopez arrived at his home Thursday morning to find notes from the community.
Corporal Ray Lopez arrived at his home Thursday morning to find notes from the community.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa Marine Corps veteran who was surprised with a new home earlier this year had a new surprise Thursday morning.

Corporal Ray Lopez and his family arrived at their home, which is still under construction, and found notes of support and encouragement left on the studs.

The notes were written by fellow Odessans.

“It was pretty cool. I know it’s going to be great for me and my kids and for other people, giving that hope and that love that it’s not over. Good things still can happen,” said Cpl. Lopez.

The home was provided by Operation FINALLY HOME, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes for disabled veterans. The house is being built by Silver Leaf Homes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Christopher Arnold with Lila Lane sandblasting paint off one of the nativity pieces.
Men’s recovery center, Athens community partnering to restore nativity display in time for Christmas
Fire causes setback for local horse rescue
Fire causes setback for Central Texas horse rescue
WEBXTRA: More donations come in to fill Longview time capsule
More donations made to fill Longview time capsule
Walker’s potential hiring was under scrutiny for almost a year, especially by the Commissioners...
New Angelina County road engineer ready to get to work
Midway Restaurant Supply
Supply chain shortages impact businesses in East Texas, nationwide