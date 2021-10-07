East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars are coming off their bye week and Friday night will make the trek to Lufkin looking to stay perfect on the season.

The Panthers have already dropped 3 games in district play and need to pick up some big wins if they hope to make the playoffs.

Always the key to beating Lufkin is keeping their speed from hurting you.

“They actually have two running back’s that can go to the distance. One is a sophomore and he is a very good back. He was good as a ninth-grader last year and I knew last year at this time he was going to be their starter this year but again speed everywhere and then defensively they have the ability to lock down the secondary which allows them to have free guys running,” said College Station Head Coach Steve Huff.

“You have to be assignment sharp against them because they can run,” wrapped up Huff.

College Station picked up its first win ever against Lufkin last season. Friday’s game will kick off at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
Red Zone Game Ball Lindale
SFA football
‘Jacks ready to take next step by winning at Jacksonville State
Internet outage forces Lufkin ISD to cancel football stream this week