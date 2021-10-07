East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chuck Walker begins work as road engineer

Chuck Walker will be looking to fix roads with pothole and drainage issues in Angelina County
Chuck Walker will be looking to fix roads with pothole and drainage issues in Angelina County(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Angelina County Road Engineer Chuck Walker officially took his position at the end of September, and is now ready to get to work.

“Looking at the quality of the roads, I would say they are in poor condition, and they’ve been accumulating in becoming worse over time,” said Walker. “The biggest issue that I see with the road is the drainage issues, and that’s one of the things I am excited about getting forward and getting to address.”

Walker’s potential hiring was under scrutiny for almost a year, especially by the Commissioners Court. The court held several deliberations. Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of his hiring. County Judge Don Lymbery says he’s pleased to have Walker on board.

“We are very proud to have him as an employee, and I would like to say that the court seems to be working better together than it has in a considerable period of time,” said Lymbery “I think that going forward, it is going to be nothing but good.”

With his new position, Walker says he’ll lean into his hands-on mentality. In addition to his administrative work, he is looking forward to getting out into the field and helping to personally fix the issues he identifies.

“We’ll be doing design work, and we will actually be going out and looking at different issues and how to resolve those issues,” said Walker. “We actually had one this morning with one of the boom mowers, that the frame broke. So we crawled underneath the piece of equipment this morning to try to determine what the issue was and how to resolve the issues.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

William Davis Trial Day 8
William Davis Trial day 8
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
Athens Nativity
Athens Nativity
Building in downtown Kilgore
Grants to upgrade downtown Kilgore buildings available to owners