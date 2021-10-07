Chuck Walker begins work as road engineer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Angelina County Road Engineer Chuck Walker officially took his position at the end of September, and is now ready to get to work.

“Looking at the quality of the roads, I would say they are in poor condition, and they’ve been accumulating in becoming worse over time,” said Walker. “The biggest issue that I see with the road is the drainage issues, and that’s one of the things I am excited about getting forward and getting to address.”

Walker’s potential hiring was under scrutiny for almost a year, especially by the Commissioners Court. The court held several deliberations. Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of his hiring. County Judge Don Lymbery says he’s pleased to have Walker on board.

“We are very proud to have him as an employee, and I would like to say that the court seems to be working better together than it has in a considerable period of time,” said Lymbery “I think that going forward, it is going to be nothing but good.”

With his new position, Walker says he’ll lean into his hands-on mentality. In addition to his administrative work, he is looking forward to getting out into the field and helping to personally fix the issues he identifies.

“We’ll be doing design work, and we will actually be going out and looking at different issues and how to resolve those issues,” said Walker. “We actually had one this morning with one of the boom mowers, that the frame broke. So we crawled underneath the piece of equipment this morning to try to determine what the issue was and how to resolve the issues.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.