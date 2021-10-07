East Texas Now Business Break
Bryan man arrested for reportedly hitting woman in the head with baseball bat

Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42
Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in the critical care unit after reportedly hit her in the head with a baseball bat.

Bryan police say Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42, originally called police and told them the woman was injured in a robbery at their home on Palasota Drive Friday morning around 4:00 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a skull fracture. As of Thursday, she is still intubated in the CCU to help control brain swelling.

Perez-Hernadez was interviewed Wednesday and reportedly admitted that he hit the woman with the bat after an argument. He told officers that he hid the bat in a nearby construction site.

Perez-Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of family with a weapon. His bail is set at $300,000.

