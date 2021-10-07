East Texas Now Business Break
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

