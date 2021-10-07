East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

7.9 million dollar property offers animals with purchase

7.9 Million Dollar Property
7.9 Million Dollar Property(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 7.9 million dollar property is on Lufkin’s real estate market. The property is located on Highway 58 and 76 acres of land. The estate is conveniently situated about five minutes away from Walmart and has a high fence around it to establish privacy.

The property, along with its lavish two story patio and a pool with a slide, also offers animals. The owner of the estate will throw in zebra, buffalo, black buck, axis, and fallow deer.

Century 21 Realtor Clark Bynum said all that is offered with the property helps the villa stand apart from all the other listings on the market.

“This property has so many fine points. It’s 6,200 plus square feet of living space, it’s got over 1,000 square feet of climate controlled garage space. I mean 1,400 plus state of the art smart office space that is separate from the house. It has a 10,000 square foot pole barn that is out with the buffalo and the axis deer. It’s just a very unique and special piece of property here in East Texas,” Bynum said.

Bynum said the property comes mostly furnished. He also said that this is the most expensive primary residential property Lufkin has listed or sold.

“The animals the property comes with are unusual, one being white buffalo. His brown buffalo starting having white buffalo and those are very, very rare,” Bynum said.

The property is still for sale and has been on the market for the past couple months.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Deputies: Whitehouse woman stabbed, killed by son
From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

William Davis Trial Day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday thin
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
East Texas farmers feeling effects of weather extremes
Athens Nativity
Men’s recovery center, Athens community partnering to restore nativity display in time for Christmas
Carlton Hotel Renovation
Tyler’s historic Carlton Hotel set to be revived with new apartments, retail space
A conceptual plan shows what the Carlton Hotel building could look like following its...
Tyler’s historic Carlton Hotel set to be revived with new apartments, retail space