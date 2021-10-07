East Texas Now Business Break
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s kangaroo. (Source: Rick Looby)(viewer photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s kangaroo, said owner Rick Looby.

Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of theft of property worth more than $2,500.

The kangaroo’s owner says it was taken on September 25.

The kangaroo is still missing at this time.

Christopher Potts, arrested on theft charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Megan Sandefer, arrested on theft charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
