10th Grade student at Connally ISD in Central Texas dies of COVID-19

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(CBS News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Thursday announced the death of George Moralez, a 10th grade student at Connally High School who had been battling COVID-19 for a month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I bear the sad news of the loss of a Connally ISD student, the son of one of our Connally Junior High staff members, and a sibling to current Connally High School students,” the school district announced in a letter to parents.

Moralez, the son of Sabrina Moralez, passed away Wednesday night. The boy had attended school in Connally since kindergarten and was involved in several extracurricular activities. He was most recently involved in the Air Force JROTC program and served as a manager for the football program.

In a Facebook post, the boy’s mother said her son “fought hard to the very end” and was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away.

“My sweet baby gained his Angel wings,” the mother said, “Fly baby. Fly high.”

“Our sympathy and condolences go out to this family. George will be deeply missed by everyone in Connally ISD,” the school district said, “The death of a loved one is difficult to understand for a child.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. The high school will additional counselors on the campus on Thursday to assist students and faculty.

The Waco-area school district has been afflicted by the novel coronavirus this school year. In Mid-September, the school district announced the virus claimed the life of Angela Thompson, an instructional aide at the Connally Primary Campus.

Thompson was the third district employee to die after contracting the virus. Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School; and David “Andy” McCormick, 49, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, both died in August.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

