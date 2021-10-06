East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman convicted in 2015 slaying of mother seeks new trial

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie...
Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Barnes in texts to carry it out.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother 6 1/2 years ago has returned to an eastern Pennsylvania courtroom seeking a new trial.

Now-20-year-old Jamie Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder in the slaying in March 2015, when she was 14 year old.

Caleb Barnes of El Paso, Texas, a Fort Meade, Maryland soldier, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 22 to 44 years.

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Barnes in texts to carry it out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Pictured are two of the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Eagle Mart located at...
Tyler police look for 2 who robbed convenience store

Latest News

K9 Juma with the Wood County Constable's office was honored after her death earlier in 2021.
WebXtra: Wood County commissioners approve K9 memorial site
The Wood County Commissioners Court has approved the construction of a memorial for the...
WEBXTRA: K9 Memorial Garden
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Parents sue in boy’s death from brain-eating amoeba in Texas
Daniel Gagliardo hearing
Jury commits former Whitehouse PD officer convicted of child sex crimes