East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wiley College collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief

Donations at Wiley College
Donations at Wiley College((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Wiley Cares Campaign at Wiley College is going beyond the campus and the City of Marshall.

Donations are being collected for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. Those items will be loaded onto a bus and driven to Shreveport to be given to an outreach organization where in turn they items will be distributed to the affected people in the Louisiana community.

“When we think of Wiley, we think of how we can make an impact not just throughout the Marshall community, but really the world. This is just in line with what we know to be true in terms of going forth inspired which is our motto here at Wiley. Knowing that we can do glorious deeds not just here on campus but throughout the world,” said Rev. Cecil Andrew Duffie, Dean of Chapel at Wiley College.

Wiley College is also collecting monetary donations for Hurricane Ida relief. If you would like to donate, click here and write ‘Hurricane Ida relief’ in the other designation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Lessons under the neon lights.
WEBXTRA: Glow-in-the-dark mobile lab cruises through East Texas
Bullard ISD's Mobile Learning Lab put a glow-in-the-dark twist on science lessons Wednesday at...
WebXtra: Glow-in-the-dark lab illuminates new way to learn for Bullard students
The Bullard ISD Mobile Learning Lab, a project that started this summer as a student outreach...
WebXtra: Bullard glowing lab
Glow-in-the-dark mobile lab cruises through Bullard
WEBXTRA: Glow-in-the-dark mobile lab cruises through Bullard