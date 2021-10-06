Wiley College collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Wiley Cares Campaign at Wiley College is going beyond the campus and the City of Marshall.

Donations are being collected for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. Those items will be loaded onto a bus and driven to Shreveport to be given to an outreach organization where in turn they items will be distributed to the affected people in the Louisiana community.

“When we think of Wiley, we think of how we can make an impact not just throughout the Marshall community, but really the world. This is just in line with what we know to be true in terms of going forth inspired which is our motto here at Wiley. Knowing that we can do glorious deeds not just here on campus but throughout the world,” said Rev. Cecil Andrew Duffie, Dean of Chapel at Wiley College.

Wiley College is also collecting monetary donations for Hurricane Ida relief. If you would like to donate, click here and write ‘Hurricane Ida relief’ in the other designation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.