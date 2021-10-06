East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Glow-in-the-dark lab illuminates new way to learn for Bullard students

Bullard ISD's Mobile Learning Lab put a glow-in-the-dark twist on science lessons Wednesday at...
Bullard ISD's Mobile Learning Lab put a glow-in-the-dark twist on science lessons Wednesday at Bullard Intermediate.(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Bullard Intermediate School got to have a little neon fun while learning on Wednesday.

The Bullard ISD Mobile Learning Lab, a project that started this summer as a student outreach as a traveling classroom, was decked out in neon, glow in the dark and blacklights.

The Mobile Lab is designed to have different themes all year long in the air-conditioned school bus-turned classroom.

“It’s fun because it got like games. It’s got bingo and you get to wear like hats and glasses, and you get to put like little bracelets on that glow in the dark and then you get to then you have to write vocabulary and words down with a pen that you can’t see the words until write something on it,” said fifth grader Owen Jerls.

The glow in the dark mobile learning lad is headed for Bullard Elementary next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

