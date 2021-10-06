Tyler police searching for 2 aggravated assault suspects considered armed and dangerous

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department is hoping to locate two aggravated assault suspects with help from the public.

Traedyne Kristopher Walker, age 19, is a suspect in two aggravated assault incidents the first on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don St., and the second on Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of E. Erwin St. He has two warrants for aggravated assault, both with bonds of $250,000.

Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, is also a suspect in the incident on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don St. He has one warrant for Aggravated Assault with a bond of $250,000.

These men are to be considered armed and dangerous according to police. If you know where they are, please contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or, to remain anonymous, call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

