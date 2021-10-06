East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police searching for 2 aggravated assault suspects considered armed and dangerous

Traedyne Walker, and Joseph Mumphrey
Traedyne Walker, and Joseph Mumphrey(Tyler Police Dept.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department is hoping to locate two aggravated assault suspects with help from the public.

Traedyne Kristopher Walker, age 19, is a suspect in two aggravated assault incidents the first on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don St., and the second on Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of E. Erwin St. He has two warrants for aggravated assault, both with bonds of $250,000.

Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, is also a suspect in the incident on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don St. He has one warrant for Aggravated Assault with a bond of $250,000.

These men are to be considered armed and dangerous according to police. If you know where they are, please contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or, to remain anonymous, call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Marshall Arena Pond
Marshall Arena Pond reopened to the public
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Tyler Public Library's Bookmobile
WebXtra: Tyler Public Library aims to bring back the Bookmobile
The Tyler Public Library is hoping it can raise funds to put its Bookmobile back into use.
WebXtra: Bookmobile