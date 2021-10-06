Tyler Classical Academy establishes first-ever athletic program

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Tyler Classical Academy is starting an athletics program for the first time in school history during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Tyler Classical Academy athletics program will offer a wide variety of sports for students in 6-12th grade. The sports that are offered are: 6-man football, volleyball, cross country, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, track, and powerlifting.

Tyler Classical Academy recently joined the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) for league play. Tyler Classical Academy is scheduled to compete against schools such as Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill, Grace Community School, Founder’s Academy of Mesquite and Lindale. They will also compete against home school organizations such as Tyler HEAT and East Texas Home School from Longview.

“It is a really exciting time for our school,” states Mason Simmons, Tyler Classical Academy’s Athletic Coordinator and Head Boys Basketball Coach. “Sports, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities are essential for a well-rounded education. I am excited to see our students grow into resilient and responsible young adults.”

When Daniel Carter, Tyler Classical Academy’s headmaster, arrived last year to Tyler, he said his top two immediate goals were to build on the school’s already well-earned TEA accountability rating and to start an athletics program. “As a classical school, we aim to educate the entire person. A complete education includes a robust fine arts department and a flourishing athletics program.” Paula Biddle, Tyler Classical Academy’s assistant headmaster, has been with the school since 2012.

“I have enjoyed watching the students here at TCA grow into young adults. Having sports for the students has always been a goal for us here at TCA. I am delighted to see this happening and wish the best for years to come.” Kristin Mount, the Tyler Classical Academy Office Manager and Facilities Director, has been involved with the school since it was established in 2012. Her son, Logan, was a member of the school’s first graduating class which graduated last year. “I am very thankful for all of the people that took the initiative to get a sports program off the ground and running. I love that adding sports has improved academic achievement among the students. I look forward to continuing to see the positive effect sports has on the character and development of our school.”

Tyler Classical Academy is a public charter school that offers small class sizes and rigorous academics through the classical education model. There is a smaller student-to-teacher ratio than most traditional public schools and students are taught classes such as Latin and philosophy.

“We are unique in that we offer a private school environment without the private school tuition. We are a public charter school so we adhere to the same standards and regulations as a traditional independent school district. We have open enrollment, so please consider joining our community,” says Coach Simmons. The school is located at 3405 E. Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75707. For more information about the school call 903-504-5690 or visit https://www.tylerclassical.com

