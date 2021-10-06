Sheriff says deputies bypassed Henderson woman’s murder-for-hire plot

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez about the circumstances leading up to the arrest of Cheryl Thibodeaux after meeting with an undercover officer investigating solicitation of murder.

Valdez said the information came to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 27 as Thibodeaux was looking to hire someone to harm a family member.

Valdez said once the motive is established it’s easier to backtrack and find evidence and added “there’s nothing random about cases like this.”

He said they will be speaking to more witnesses “somebody out there knows a little bit more about this.”

