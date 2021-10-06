East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sentencing set for former Lubbock dentist who admitted to production of child pornography

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sentencing date has been set for former Lubbock dentist Jason White. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography. He faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison. He will also be required to forfeit his interest in his home in Lubbock and a 966-acre ranch in Garza County, where he committed his crimes.

White, 42, accepted a federal plea deal on September 10, and a federal judge accepted the plea agreement on Sept. 20, 2021.

White is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The initial complaint was filed in federal court in January. He was indicted the following month. In August, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against him alleging additional child pornography and enticement crimes involving seven victims over the course of 15 years.

MORE: Jason White accepts federal plea deal, could face up to 30 years for production of child pornography

According to plea papers, White admitted that in December 2009, he coerced a 17-year-old boy into engaging in sexually-explicit conduct in order to produce a video of that conduct. Over the next 11 months, White produced seven more sexually-explicit videos of the same child, which he uploaded to a Dropbox internet storage account.

Law enforcement discovered the Dropbox account in January 2021, during a search of White’s business and residence. The child later identified himself in the videos. Other victims came forward as well, according to a news release issued in September 2020 from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

White eventually admitted to producing sexually-explicit videos and enticing into sexual activity seven additional teenage boys, including one child not accounted for in the superseding indictment.

The children, who were as young as 13 at the time of the crime, told investigators that White used the ruse of running a pornography film business to lure them into sexual activity.

White will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested...
Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Jacksonville child dies after becoming entangled in window blinds cord
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

William Davis trial day 7
Murder trial Day 7: Daughter, surgeon testify on downturn, death of alleged Davis victim Ronald Clark
Members of Legend's Texas Junior High Rodeo Region 5 group gather in front of a sign outside...
Members of Lufkin community attend vigil for Legend Williamson
Daniel Gagliardo hearing
Jury commits former Whitehouse PD officer convicted of child sex crimes
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 10-6-21 PART 1
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 10-6-21 PART 1
Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was arrested for the criminal offense of criminal solicitation for...
Sheriff says undercover investigators derailed Henderson woman’s murder-for-hire plot