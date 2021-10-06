Sentencing set for former Lubbock dentist who admitted to production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sentencing date has been set for former Lubbock dentist Jason White. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography. He faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison. He will also be required to forfeit his interest in his home in Lubbock and a 966-acre ranch in Garza County, where he committed his crimes.

White, 42, accepted a federal plea deal on September 10, and a federal judge accepted the plea agreement on Sept. 20, 2021.

White is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The initial complaint was filed in federal court in January. He was indicted the following month. In August, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against him alleging additional child pornography and enticement crimes involving seven victims over the course of 15 years.

MORE: Jason White accepts federal plea deal, could face up to 30 years for production of child pornography

According to plea papers, White admitted that in December 2009, he coerced a 17-year-old boy into engaging in sexually-explicit conduct in order to produce a video of that conduct. Over the next 11 months, White produced seven more sexually-explicit videos of the same child, which he uploaded to a Dropbox internet storage account.

Law enforcement discovered the Dropbox account in January 2021, during a search of White’s business and residence. The child later identified himself in the videos. Other victims came forward as well, according to a news release issued in September 2020 from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

White eventually admitted to producing sexually-explicit videos and enticing into sexual activity seven additional teenage boys, including one child not accounted for in the superseding indictment.

The children, who were as young as 13 at the time of the crime, told investigators that White used the ruse of running a pornography film business to lure them into sexual activity.

White will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.