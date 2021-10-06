RokDox reunite to bring classic hits to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a reunion 27 years in the making: a rock band back together, bringing classic hits to East Texas. For most of them, music isn’t their day job. But it’s their day jobs that brought them together.

They’re a group of East Texas doctors trading in their stethoscopes for some pretty sweet tunes. They call themselves the RokDox.

The RokDox were formed by Dr. Randy Williams of CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine back in 1994. Their first gig was for the Gregg County Women’s Auxiliary Style Show. From there, they spent two to three years playing benefits and charity events.

Then life got a little busy, and the RokDox took a break. But now, the boys are back in town. Some of the original members no longer play with the group, and there are some new faces.

“There’s some pressure that comes with being in a band like this. You just want to make sure you keep the tradition going and keep the people happy and do your part and play well. And so that’s been my biggest concern. But, also to have a good time and enjoy playing with some good people,” says Northeast Texas Community College Administrator and bassist, Miles Young, PhD.

Young is a new member of the RokDox. He’s one of several new members; some doctors and some not. But their common thread is their love of music.

“It’s always exciting to hear and be around live music. There’s just nothing like it,” says CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Musculoskeletal radiologist and guitarist, Dr. Kent Fite.

“Music has no boundaries. It’s just music, and it stirs the heart,” says Tim Ervin, Music Minister at Mt Pleasant First Baptist Church, and trumpeter for the RokDox.

The RokDox kicked off their reunion tour at the Longview Arboretum’s Fall Concert Series on Thursday, September 30.

“We knew this was going to be a great evening to share with the community; to get out and escape the world that we know, even just for a couple of hours. We had a lot of fun,” says CHIRSTUS Good Shepherd musculoskeletal radiologist, Joe Schultz, M.D.

And in a time when healthcare workers are under a great amount of strain, performing together gives the RokDox an opportunity to join together and enjoy the creativity of music-making.

“We’re often strict and regimented and analytical in our day-to-day medical lives, so music has been an outlet not only for the people, but for us,” says CHRISTUS Good Shepherd anesthesiologist Dr. David Wyatt.

It’s also an opportunity for them to spread joy.

“We’ve had so much sadness and stress and strife and people hating each other and just looking for the bad, and everyone has got some good in them,” says Williams. “And I think music is something that can bring some temporary happiness and maybe get that started.”

And even though some days may seem longer than others, the RokDox are teaching us to just listen to the music.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.