Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

From left, Jeramy Stallings, Thomas Griffith and Larry Lacey were among the seven men arrested early Monday in a multi-agency prostitution sting in Lindale.(Smith County Jail)
By Stewart Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-agency operation resulted in at least seven arrests of men accused of soliciting prostitution early Wednesday morning.

The operation was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in tandem with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale Police Department, Homeland Security and others. It was confirmed to have taken place at a hotel in Lindale.

Arrests include Rodney Edward Barbee, 27, of Tyler, Richard Leon Bishop, 45, of LaRue, Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler, Larry Lacey, 54, of Whitehouse, Thomas Scott Griffith, 56, of Murchison, Jeramy Stallings, 31, of Decatur and Victor Manuel Urieta-Luna, 52, of Tyler. All were charged with solicitation of prostitution. Scott and Stallings were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

