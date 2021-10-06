PATH director tells how to help donate or receive Coats for Kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leslie Watson the director of development for PATH (People Attempting to Health) joined East Texas Now to tell people about the annual Coats for Kids Drive.

Watson emphasized the need for coats especially after the severe weather experienced last winter in East Texas.

Watson said the dropoff collection has begun and runs through Oct. 29. New and used (in very good condition) coat donations can be made during business hours at area dry cleaners, KVNE, and at PATH.

Donations can also be made through Amazon at the PATH website, “Shop Our Amazon Wishlist” link.

Registration started Monday, Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 28. If you or your family needs a coat stop by PATH during business hours, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring identification if you’re an adult and some sort of identification for children, like a report card.

Watson said they are specifically looking for heavy winter coats, not sweatshirts or jackets. She also said they need alot of volunteers for the drive and you can connect with PATH through their website to help.

PATH serves East Texas but is not limited to Smith County and Watson says people in nearby counties are welcome to register.

