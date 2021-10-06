East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Parents sue in boy’s death from brain-eating amoeba in Texas

Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted it from a splash pad in Arlington, Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he’d visited sued the city that operated it for negligence.

Tariq Williams and Kayla Mitchell filed the lawsuit Monday against the city of Arlington in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth. Their son, Bakari Williams, died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday because city officials have not yet seen it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
Pictured are two of the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Eagle Mart located at...
Tyler police look for 2 who robbed convenience store

Latest News

The Wood County Commissioners Court has approved the construction of a memorial for the...
WEBXTRA: K9 Memorial Garden
Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie...
Woman convicted in 2015 slaying of mother seeks new trial
Daniel Gagliardo hearing
Jury commits former Whitehouse PD officer convicted of child sex crimes
Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”
Pipeline developer charged over systematic contamination