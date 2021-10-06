East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
3rd Ave. S. at Symphony Pl., Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler woman dies in Nashville scooter crash
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
Marshall Arena Pond
Marshall Arena Pond reopened to the public
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Traedyne Walker, and Joseph Mumphrey
Tyler police searching for 2 aggravated assault suspects considered armed and dangerous
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate