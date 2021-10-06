Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant bring old school football to tight district playoff race

Nacogdoches, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches will host Mount Pleasant in a game Friday night that will have playoff implications.

Heading into week 7 action, Texas High and Marshall are at the top of the 9-5A DII standings. There is then a four-team log jam with Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, Pine Tree and Jacksonville all at 1-1. Hallsville and Whitehouse are 0-2.

“There is a lot of parody in our district when you look at the scores,” Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman said. “They have been close. I don’t think there is any doubt that this is a huge game. The next one is always the biggest but when you look down the road as we enter week seven, playoff ramifications become huge. It does not devastate the one that loses but it puts the one that wins in the driver seat for a playoff spot.”

The Dragons won a close 25-23 game last year and lost a 14-7 game to the Tigers in 2019. Allman expects this showdown to be low scoring and close again.

“For people that like old school football they will enjoy our game against Mount Pleasant,” Allman said. “We are running a lot of three-back veer offense and they are running a wing-T. Both schools are playing good defense. It is going to be a smashmouth game. Probably low scoring. Old school football is coming back to Dragon Stadium Friday night.”

Kickoff between Nacogdoches and Whitehouse is set for 7:30 p.m.

