By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another nice start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning.  The quiet weather continues today with lots of sunshine and light winds.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  More sunshine for Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming to near 90 degrees by the end of the week.  South winds pick up this weekend with the warmest temperatures of the forecast in the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  A weak cold front begins to move into the region late Sunday night with a slight chance for rain.  The best rain chances will be overnight and into early Monday morning.  A slight cool down is expected for early next week, but it won’t be much and it won’t last long.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 10-6-21
Still 3 Burn Bans in place in East Texas. Henderson, Houston, and Rusk Counties.
Not expecting any rain through Saturday...maybe a sctrd shower on Sunday.
