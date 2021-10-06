Marshall Arena Pond reopened to the public

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - After being temporarily closed for upkeep and improvements, the Marshall Arena Pond has reopened to the public.

Automatic gates were added to the north and south entrances of the park which opens at dawn and closes at dusk. Marshall City Councilmember Micah Fenton sponsored the stocking of 200 catfish for the pond. The project is part of the Mobilize Marshall Plan which helps to improve the quality of life in Marshall.

“We try to make it very family friendly. We do welcome families to come out here,” said Jasmine Rios, Communication Coordinator for the City of Marshall. “Hopefully this is a new spot for some people that are used to fishing in Hallsville or Waskom. They are welcome to come here to Marshall and fish at the arena pond.”

The arena pond is available throughout the week. Anyone who would like to fish the pond is required to have a fishing license. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Marshall Arena Pond is located at 3310 Poplar Street in Marshall.

